TLYR ends protest after reaching agreement with government

LAHORE: Tehreek-e-Labbaik Ya Rasool Allah (TLYR), a religious party has called off country wide sit-ins after coming to the terms with the government, Aaj News reported.

As per the latest agreement with the government, the leader ship of TLYR has demanded to lodge FIRs against the people involved in the killing of its workers in federal capital during the protest last year and unveiling the Raja Zafarul Haq committee report.

However, the party has warned that if government failed to meet the demands, its members will again take on the streets to resume blockage of roads after the Friday prayers today.

Last year TLYR was protesting against the amendment in the oath regarding the Finality of Prophethood (P.B.U.H) when the Elections Act 2017 was passed last year , which was later reversed by the government. The party ended its protest after Army intervene and an agreement was reached with the government, which included the resignation of Law Minister Zahid Hamid and formation of Zafaul Haq committee to probe the amendment issue.