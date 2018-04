RAWALPINDI:Three terrorists were killed, while a soldier embraced Shahadat (martyrdom) during an exchange of fire in Mohmand Agency on Thursday.

According to a statement of Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), terrorists from across the border had fired at a Pakistani post in Mohmand Agency.

Pakistani troops effectively responded to the attack. The Pakistani soldier, who embraced martyrdom was identified as 21-year-old Farman Ullah.—APP