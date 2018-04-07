This Pakistani minister was trolled for supporting Salman Khan

Web Desk: Pakistan Minister Khawaja Asif made a statement that actor Salman Khan was convicted in a blackbuck poaching case as he belongs to a ‘minority’ community.

Asif quoted, ‘Salman Khan has been sentenced because he’s a minority. To sentence him in a case that is twenty years old goes on to show that lives of those who are Muslims, ‘untouchables’ or Christian are not valued in India.’

‘Maybe if he belonged to the religion of the ruling party of India he would not have been given such a harsh sentence and the court might have been lenient with him,’ he added.

As his statement surfaced the Social media, Indians trolled him on Twitter.

And Tabbu Hashmi was let off as she is a Brahmin. #MoronKwajaAsif — Rita Singh (@Rita_2110) April 5, 2018

Thankfully Saif Ali Kumar & Tabulakshmi are hindus, so they escaped this burden. — Od (@odshek) April 5, 2018

Sanjay dutt was jailed ☺☺ — amardasbhalla (@amardasbhalla) April 5, 2018

A Jodhpur trial court today found Khan guilty in a 1998 poaching case, while it acquitted Saif Ali Khan, Sonali Bendre, Neelam and Tabu.

Source: Indiatimes