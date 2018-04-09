This new movie beats Titanic at box office

Web Desk: Marvel’s superhero ‘Black Panther’ has beaten ‘Titanic’ and now become the third-highest grossing US theatrical release of all time.

The domestic total of the movie is $659.3 million, the Ryan Coogler-directional is behind ‘Star War: The Force Awakens’ ($936.7 million) and ‘Avatar’ ($760.5 million).

Globally, Black Panther has earned a whopping $1.20 billion and currently stands as the tenth highest grossing film at the global box office.

The movie took only 26 days to crack $1 billion.

