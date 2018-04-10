This new feature to hit Whatsapp soon

Web Desk: Whatsapp is all set to introduce another new feature. This communication App is preparing to roll out an Andriod update which could end up recording your secrets and broadcasting them to chums.

The feature named ‘locked record’ allows you to switch on record by tabbing the microphone and holding it for a half a second. But the update let you record without worrying about your finger slipping off, forcing you to start the process all over again.

There’s a very real risk that you could accidentally switch on the locked record, which means your witterings could be captured and then perhaps even transmitted if you’ve very unlucky. The best way to protect yourself from unwanted booty calls is to make sure you lock your phone before inserting it in your back pocket.

Source: Metro.co.uk