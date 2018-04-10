This mathematical puzzle teases bollywood celebrities’ mind

Web Desk: The recent trend is sharing and solving mind blogging puzzles. Following to which popular fashion magazine editor Jitesh Pillai shared a puzzle on Twitter and asked people for an answer.
He shared a simple math problem, he challenged bollywood glamour world to figure out how many triangles are there in a given diagram.
This tweet soon created a buzz online with even celebrities like Sonam Kapoor, Aditi Rao Hyderi and Diana Penty jumped to solve it.
Here are the tweets of bollywood personalities, have a look.
Say? pic.twitter.com/lrhXrWw5EP
— J (@jiteshpillaai) April 9, 2018
Hahahahaha as soon as I tweeted it I knew I was wrong and still don’t know the answer lol
— Sonam Kapoor (@sonamakapoor) April 9, 2018
Terrible at math
— Sonam Kapoor (@sonamakapoor) April 9, 2018
9? … math is dabba! https://t.co/b1Cjq527jH
— Aditi Rao Hydari (@aditiraohydari) April 9, 2018
@sonamakapoor @jiteshpillaai 9 confirm https://t.co/XdZ3oGpzj9
— Manjot (@OyeManjot) April 9, 2018
I also got 7 and then realized how terrible I am at Maths too!
— Sara Naveed (@SaraNaveed) April 9, 2018
18???!! Feels like I haven’t used my brain in a while https://t.co/3N4wBNAqAx
— Diana Penty (@DianaPenty) April 9, 2018
18
— Karan V Grover (@karanvgrover22) April 9, 2018
— Neeraj✍️ (@Iam_Ineffable) April 9, 2018
Source: Indianexpress