Home / Entertainment / This mathematical puzzle teases bollywood celebrities’ mind

This mathematical puzzle teases bollywood celebrities’ mind

answes.png

-Indian Express

Facebook
Google
Twitter
Whatsapp

Web Desk: The recent trend is sharing and solving mind blogging puzzles. Following to which popular fashion magazine editor Jitesh Pillai shared a puzzle on Twitter and asked people for an answer.

He shared a simple math problem, he challenged bollywood glamour world to figure out how many triangles are there in a given diagram.

This tweet soon created a buzz online with even celebrities like Sonam Kapoor, Aditi Rao Hyderi and Diana Penty jumped to solve it.

Here are the tweets of bollywood personalities, have a look.

 

Source: Indianexpress