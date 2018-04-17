This man has three faces

Web Desk: Jerome Hamon is the first man with three faces. He underwent face transplant twice after flu tablets incompatible with his anti-rejection treatment, led to the first attempt to fail.

After three months of face transplant, he accepted his new identity. His new face remains smooth and motionless, with his skull, skin and feature yet to be fully aligned.

Hamon said, ‘I feel very well in myself.”

While speaking about the difficulty he faced during major treatment, he quoted, ‘I can’t wait to get rid of all this.’

Hamon suffers from neurofibromatosis type 1, a genetic mutation which causes severly disfiguring tumors and related complications.

In 2010, his first face transplant was successful, but that same year, he was given an antibiotic to treat cold, this antibiotic incompatible with his immunosuppressive treatment.

In 2016, he began to display signs of transplant rejection and his new face deteriorated.

“The first transplant I accepted immediately. I thought ‘this is my new face’ and this time it’s the same,” he explained.

“If I hadn’t accepted this new face it would have been terrible. It’s a question of identity… But here we are, it’s good, it’s me.”

Source: Hindustantimes