This is why salt is bad for your kidney

Web Desk: There has been an increase in the number of patients in the group of 25 to 30 seeking dialysis. According to health experts, cutting down the intake of salt can prevent kidney diseases at young age.

Renal failure is one of the reasons behind hypertension which is caused by salt intake. An excess intake of salt may result in hypertension, but conversely, if you can control the blood pressure, you can definitely cut down the chance of renal failure.

Foods like cheese, butter, sugar and salt are the major culprits and moderating their consumption should be prioritized.

The epidemic of obesity and diabetes remains an important cause of the chronic kidney disease. However, people should reduce the use of salt, oil and sugar in the food, as far as possible to avoid kidney related disease.

