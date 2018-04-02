This is why film has lost its charm, according to Big-B

Web Desk: Bollywood BigB, Amitabh Bachchan met renowned filmmaker Christopher Nolan recently, in which he talked about film preservation and restoration.

He said that it was imperative that people from the film industry across the globe together to save the medium.

Bachchan wrote on his blog, ‘Prominent dignitaries from the world of cinema gathered here in round table to debate and ascertain the importance of film heritage and its preservation. The word film has suddenly lost its charm, for there doesn’t seem to be any need to shoot films on film. It’s all digital now.’

“It was known as the film industry, they were known as film stars. So in the complete absence of that medium and that product, it would be quite in order to call ourselves robotic genes or words of similar sound, digi act or digi digi. It would be an issue that would need consideration.”

“It (film) had greater aesthetic value , and its preservation, an essentially for posterity of having an original , than one that has been manufactured digitally. Digital is a derivative of the original film print so how would you feel if a xerox copy of a Picasso were to be up at a museum for attention and appreciation. Film is the original, digital format is not and in time to come this format may retire too,” he added.

Nolan is in India on a three day trip.

Source: Deccanchronicle