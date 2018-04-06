 This is what Sania thinks about her husband

What Desk: India’s player Sania Mirza and Pakistani’s cricketer Shoaib Malik seldom use social media sites to congratulate and wish each other. Sania recently posted a tweet on her husband’s long cricketing career that has gone viral.

When Daniel Alexander, who runs a Sri Lanka-based cricket website tweeted, “Shoaib Malik and Shaheen Shah Afridi playing in the same Pakistan XI, Shaheen was born on 6th April 2000 and Shoaib Malik made his International cricket debut on 14th October 1999. #Cricket”

Responding to which, Mirza had a cute and funny answer. She tweeted, “common.. my husband is still a spring chicken (sic)”

Shoaib Malik and Shaheen Shah Afridi playing in the same Pakistan XI, Shaheen was born on 6th April 2000 and Shoaib Malik made his International cricket debut on 14th October 1999. #Cricket #PAKvWI — Daniel Alexander (@daniel86cricket) April 3, 2018

Unsurprisingly, her cute wit tickled many a funny bone, and Tweeple were quite vocal about it.

Malik Bhai still looks Younger than most of the Squad we have … No Wonder why he’s the best and still playing for Pakistan ♥ love you Bhai and Bhabi G Stay Blessed and Healthy Btw Malik Bhai be like : Jitni tumhari umar he utna mera tajurba he shaheen beta 😂 — M.Ali (@boxercute) April 3, 2018

Shoaib Malik still looks a lot younger than his actual age. — Puneet Kumar (@puneetkc_47) April 3, 2018

Ever green cricketer — amin nini(ایک عام پاکستانی ) (@NiniAmin) April 4, 2018

Currently he is the firepower in our batting lineup. Incredible fitness — Wasim Chaudhry (@vvasimch) April 4, 2018

Source: Indianexpress