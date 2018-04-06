Home / Entertainment / Celebrities /  This is what Sania thinks about her husband

sania1.png
What Desk: India’s player Sania Mirza and Pakistani’s cricketer Shoaib Malik seldom use social media sites to congratulate and wish each other. Sania recently posted a tweet on her husband’s long cricketing career that has gone viral.

When Daniel Alexander, who runs a Sri Lanka-based cricket website tweeted, “Shoaib Malik and Shaheen Shah Afridi playing in the same Pakistan XI, Shaheen was born on 6th April 2000 and Shoaib Malik made his International cricket debut on 14th October 1999. #Cricket”

Responding to which, Mirza had a cute and funny answer. She tweeted, “common.. my husband is still a spring chicken (sic)”

 

Unsurprisingly, her cute wit tickled many a funny bone, and Tweeple were quite vocal about it.

 

Source: Indianexpress