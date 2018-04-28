This is the most economical, high performance smartphone in Pakistan

After only about a decade, smartphone technology is so successful that businesses and their employees have trouble imagining a day without them. From a ten years old kid to a 60 year old grand mother or grand father every one you will find will have their hands glue to a smart phone.

There is a digital war going on between different mobile brands. Who is going to prevail and who will fail. With technology rapidly changing day by day a general smart phone user is left lingering between a economical phone and a high performance expensive phone.

However, just when we thought that its impossible to have every thing in one phone, Huawei proved us wrong with their brand new Y7 Prime 2018. The phone has all the best tools of a high end mobile phone such as dual lens rear camera, fast ram and top notch processing chip.

This smartphone was launched in March 2018. The phone comes with a 5.99-inch display with a resolution of 720 pixels by 1440 pixels.

The Huawei Y7 Prime 2018 is powered by 1.4GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 processor and it comes with 3GB of RAM. The phone packs 32GB of internal storage that can be expanded. As far as the cameras are concerned, the Huawei Y7 Prime 2018 packs a 13-megapixel primary camera on the rear and a 8-megapixel front shooter for selfies.

The Huawei Y7 Prime 2018 runs Android 8.0 Oreo and is powered by a 3000mAh. It measures 158.30 x 76.70 x 7.80 (height x width x thickness) and weigh 155.00 grams.

The Huawei Y7 Prime 2018 is a dual SIM. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi, GPS, Bluetooth, NFC and FM. Sensors on the phone include Compass Magnetometer, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer and Ambient light sensor.