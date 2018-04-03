Third T20: West Indies wins the toss, elects to bat

KARACHI: West Indies captain Jason Mohammed won the toss and chose to bat in the third and final Twenty20 international against Pakistan in Karachi on Tuesday.

West Indies left out pacer Kesrick Williams to give a Twenty20 cap to spinning batsman 30-year-old Andre McCarthy.

Pakistan, who lead the series 2-0 after wins of 143 and 82 runs in the first two matches, dropped pace spearheads Mohammad Amir and Hasan Ali to include Usman Shinwari and Shaheen Afridi.

Shaheen, who turns 18 on Friday, did well for Lahore Qalandars in the Pakistan Super League last month.

Teams:

Pakistan: Sarfraz Ahmed (captain), Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Hussain Talat, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Usman Shinwari, Shaheen Afridi

West Indies: Jason Mohammed (captain), Samuel Badree, Rayad Emrit, Andre Fletcher, Keemo Paul, Rovman Powell, Denesh Ramdin, Marlon Samuels, Chadwick Walton, Andre McCarthy, Odean Smith

Umpires: Aleem Dar (PAK) and Ahsan Raza (PAK)

TV umpire: Shozab Raza (PAK)

ICC match referee: David Boon (AUS)—AFP