These 20 computer tricks will definitely save your time and energy

Web Desk: Working on computer means there is uncertainty and anything can be happen anytime. For instance, you are typing up some text when you suddenly see some mumbo-jumbo appear on the screen. You save a web link to read it later but then you find that it’s gone.

Have a look at the 20 computer tricks, it will save your energy, time and your data.

The Internet

1. To reopen a recently closed tab:

Windows — Ctrl + Shift + T

macOS — Cmd + Shift + T

2. To save a webpage as a PDF:

Windows — Ctrl + P, then choose “Save as a PDF”

macOS — Cmd + P, then choose “Save as a PDF” in the drop-down menu

3. To find a specific book in Google: open the advanced search and choose the necessary file format — PDF, DOC, RTF, DjVu.

4. To learn the time in any city, type “time+city” into the search engine.

5. To learn the currency exchange rate, type “900 dollars in euros” into the search engine.

6. To use Google as a calculator: type in the desired number and plus, minus and other symbols and press “Enter”.

7. To restore the address of the current webpage in the search field in case you make a mistake while typing, press “Esc”.

Social Media

8. If 140 symbols on Twitter are not enough for you to express something, use Twishort, TwitLonger or Tall Tweets.

9. To save the Facebook pages you like to look at them later: choose “Save Link” at the top of the page. To return to the article, open “Saved” in the menu.

10. If you don’t know the e-mail of the person you are interested in, you can send an e-mail to their Facebook address — username@facebook.com. The network will redirect the message to the e-mail the account is registered with.

11. To find a deleted page or find out what a website looked like previously, you can use the web time-travel machine

12. To delete a Facebook account in case of death, you should go to “Settings” — “General” — “Manage Account” — “Your Legacy Contact” and choose “Request account deletion”.

Working with Documents

13. Find a lost document and any other file or launch a program: Windows — Win + R, enter request

macOS — Cmd + Space (Spotlight), enter request 14. To change the font size in Word: Windows — Shift + F3

macOS — Shift + F3 15. To save an open file: Windows — Ctrl + S

macOS — Cmd + S 16. To cancel the previous action: Windows — Ctrl + Z

macOS — Cmd + Z 17. To repeat an action: Windows — Ctrl + Y

macOS — Cmd + Y 18. Google Docs is a great tool for people who work with text a lot. All documents are saved every second and you can edit them from any device. 19. Punto Switcher is a program that changes the typing language by recognizing the necessary language. This makes writing and editing text much easier and faster.

20. The little bumps on the keyboard help you position your hands on the keyboard in the right way without looking. So, your index fingers should be on keys “F” and “J” for blind typing.

Source: Brightside