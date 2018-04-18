There is no power which can pull strings of NAB: Justice Javed

ISLAMABAD: Chairman National Accountability Bureau, Justice (Retd) Javed Iqbal on Wednesday said there is no power which can pull strings of the bureau.

“I would take my bag and quit the institution if a string is pulled,” he said while interacting with reporters after briefing the Public Accounts Committee of National Assembly in parliament house.

Answering a question, the Chairman said it is not correct that NAB is taking “revenge,” adding that the anti-corruption inquiries will be completed swiftly and properly. “We will try our best to dispose of pending cases of corruption during next ten months,” he added.

In response to another question, the NAB Chief said the Bureau has no concern with when and if elections are held.

Justice Javed Iqbal said that if someone has done corruption then he or she is answerable before and after the elections.

Accountability process has nothing to do with the elections, he added. He said that it is not job of NAB to stop former prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

Justice Javed Iqbal said PAC has expressed confidence in NAB.—NNI