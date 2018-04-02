‘The Rock’ reveals his secret battle with depression

Web Desk: Dwayne Johnson, the former WWE wrestling champion, also known as ‘The Rock’, has revealed his secret battle with depression and his agony over witnessing his mother attempting suicide.

According to Express UK, he said, “Struggle and pain is real. I was devastating and depressed. I reached a point where I didn’t want to do a thing or go anywhere. I was crying constantly.”

At the age of 15, The Rock’s mother committed suicide in front of him.

Rock quoted, ‘She got out of the car on Interstate 65 in Nashville and walked into oncoming traffic.’

‘I grabbed her and pulled her back on the gravel shoulder of the road,’ he added.

“What’s crazy about that suicide attempt is that to this day, she has no recollection of it whatsoever. Probably best she doesn’t.”

Another downfall of his life was when his dream of becoming a football player was shattered. He signed with the Canadian Football League but was let go within a year.

After sometimes, his girlfriend broke up with him, this made him more depressed.

His fan said him that he was under depression, responding to which, Johnson stated, ‘I hear you. I’ve battled the beast more than once.”