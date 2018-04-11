Ten psychological tips for everyone

We Desk: These ten free tips are simply suitable for most of the people. These are the most popular pieces of advice you will hear in a psychologist’s office. And these also work with many clients, there are some situations when an individual approach during a personal consultation is needed.

Have a look at the 10 psychological tips for everyone.

The major of your problems come from childhood. Just look at your parents

Your parents’ deeds, behavior and motives impact you in future. There are so many theories that explain why our problems stem from our childhood. You should understand why your parents did this, will help you a lot to accept yourself as you are.

Other problems are in your head

Your inner dialogues like, ‘I should have answered in a different way’ or ‘He did it because…’ are useless. You should never explain other’s action because when you try to understand someone else’s reasons to act in this, you face problems that you create.

Speak more about your feeling, don’t assess people

We can’t assess a situation because when you accuse a person of something, they try to protect themselves. And if you express your feelings, you give them a chance to fix the situation.

Care more about yourself and care less about people’s assessments

Comparison is the worst thing you can to do to yourself. It is useless and bad. Everyone is unique and has their unique features, knowledge and desires. You can be inspired by someone, but if you try to copy them, you would destroy your own life.

Escape your comfort zone

If you want to have a husband, meet people, change your job, pass job interviews, all you need to do it is leave your comfort zone.

Set boundaries and don’t let anyone trespass them

In the situations like annoying mother-in-law, an angry boss, pesky teenage kids, psychologists give advice to set boundaries to 50% of the problem solved. If you endure someone’s bad attitude, nothing with change. Setting boundaries let them respect you at some extent.

Each day, take a small step forward

If you can’t say ‘thankyou’ or ‘sorry’ to someone, write down all his good actions everyday and after thanking people for those, you’ll see that they are not that bad. Take a small step everyday.

Think about the experience you gained thanks to this situation

Stressful situation drag you out from your comfort zone. That’s mean you are going to gain some valuable new experience. And if you want to have good relationships, you have to think about everything so that you understand what should be done and how you can solve issues.

Let the situations go

If you have some family issue and you know what should be changed, change it yourself and don’t make other family members do it for you. You can also force other family member to change it.

Don’t be your torturer, be a friend

Admit your defeat and accept that you can’t influence everything. Don’t waste your time in thinking again and again. If you stop recalling your past experiences and you would b ready to choose the right direction to move in.

Source: Brightside