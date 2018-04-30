Tehmina Janjua briefs OIC members on Indian aggression in IoK

JEDDAH: The OIC Contact Group on Jammu and Kashmir held an emergency meeting in Jeddah on Monday.

The meeting was called in the context of recent killings of 20 innocent Kashmiri civilians at the hands of Indian occupation forces.

According to the statement of Foreign Office, Foreign Secretary, Tehmina Janjua, led Pakistan’s delegation to the meeting which was chaired by Ambassador Abdullah Al Alim, OIC Special Envoy on Jammu & Kashmir; delegations from Azerbaijan, Turkey, Saudi Arabia and Niger also participated in the meeting.

In his opening remarks Ambassador Abdullah Al Alim on behalf of the OIC Secretary General condemned the recent killing of innocent Kashmiri civilians by the Indian occupation forces and reiterated OIC’s principled position on supporting the people of Jammu and Kashmir in achieving their legitimate rights, including the right of self-determination. He emphasized that the conflict should be resolved in accordance with the aspiration of the Kashmiri people and the United Nations (UN) Security Council resolutions.

Foreign Secretary, Tehmina Janjua briefed the participants on Indian aggression and recent escalation in atrocities against the innocent Kashmiri civilians, gruesome incident of rape and murder of the eight-year-old young girl, Asifa Bano, and gross violations of Human Rights in the valley. She rejected such policies of occupation and oppression. She also reaffirmed Pakistan’s diplomatic, moral and political support to the people of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Foreign Secretary thanked the OIC for its continued support on the Kashmir dispute. She said that the unresolved Kashmir dispute is threatening peace and stability in South Asia. She asserted that Pakistan is determined to resolve seventy years old dispute through dialogue.

Mr. Ghulam Muhammad Safi, the True Representative of Kashmiri People, briefed the Contact Group on the Indian policy of rape, loot, torture and kill at will, in the Indian Occupied Jammu & Kashmir.

He submitted a Memorandum on the human rights situation in Indian Occupied Jammu & Kashmir to the Contact Group for onward transmission to the CFM.

The Contact Group on Jammu and Kashmir was formed in 1994 to coordinate policy of OIC on Jammu and Kashmir dispute. The deliberations of the Contact Group reflect the solidarity of the OIC and the Islamic Ummah with the people of Jammu & Kashmir.—NNI