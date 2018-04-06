Talal’s lawyer pleads for judicial restraint in contempt case

ISLAMABAD: The Counsel for Minister of State for Interior Affairs Talal Cahudhry Friday pleaded the Supreme Court for judicial restraint in the contempt of court proceedings against his client.

Advocate Kamran Murtaza submitted the request before a three-member bench headed by Justice Ejaz Afzal Khan.

The counsel, however, contented that it was difficult to be a lawyer in a contempt of court case and requested to exercise judicial restraint in the matter.

Justice Ejaz remarked that “our aim is to establish the supremacy of law even if somebody throws a shoe at us, it is the solemn duty of the lawyer to defend his client” and asked Murtaza to fulfill his job diligently.

The prosecution also produced one witness before the court to establish the case against the state minister.

Additional Attorney General Waqar Rana, who was the prosecutor in the case, produced Director Monitoring Haji Adam as a witness and the defense counsel cross-examined the witness.

The same official was also the witness for the prosecution in the contempt of court case against PML-N’s MNA Daniyal Aziz.

Subsequently, the bench adjourned further hearing of the case till April 30.— APP