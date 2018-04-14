Taimur is a thread for Akshay, says Kareena

Web Desk: Bollywood celebrity Kareena Kapoor at a recently held event, challenged her ‘Ajnabee’, ‘Aitraaz’, ‘Gabbar’ co-star Akshay Kumar saying, “Akshay, Taimur is a threat for you, I am telling you. Even in your fan following he can surpass you. If you release a movie with him, then his collection is going to be more than Akshay. That is something Akshay, it’s an open challenge. (laughs).”

Kareena’s son is a stardom who is getting all the attention too soon.

She quoted, “I would like him to do something with his life and then I would like people to appreciate him. He is still very small and he should actually be given a chance rather than having so much of this kind of pressure that is already on him. It is so scary.”

Source: Deccanchronicle