Symmetry Group Agencies win PAS Awards 2018

KARACHI: Symmetry Digital & Iris Digital, the prominent digital agencies of Symmetry Group, the Leading full service Digital Media Group in Pakistan, won Best in Digital award for “Lipton Chotu” campaign & Best in BTL award for “Jazz Rising Stars 2” campaign respectively at the prestigious PAS Awards 2018.

Both the agencies’ campaigns were nominated under 4 different categories including “Best in Digital” for Lipton Chotu & VEON, “Best in BTL” for Jazz Rising Star 2, “Telecommunication Service Providers” for Jazz Cash and “Campaign for Good” for Blue Band. 2 Out of 5 nominations for “Best in Digital” category is a tremendous achievement and testimony of the quality of work that our agencies are producing.

Lipton Chotu – “Best in Digital”: Jaagein uske liye jo waqai ahem hai (Be awake to what really matters) was a digital led awareness based campaign, where Lipton Pakistan took an initiative to educate underprivileged children in collaboration with The Citizens Foundation (TCF). The campaign’s objective was to awaken the people of Pakistan to the issue of child labor and its impact on society. This was achieved by depicting the message in an emotional video that was shared and amplified in the digital space.

Jazz Rising Stars 2 – “Best in BTL”: This digital led activation was conceived to help and provide the very talented youngsters of Pakistan a dedicated platform to shine and prove themselves in the field of cricket. To fully capitalize on the opportunity and showcase the kind of flair that exists in our country, multiple activities were conducted around which digital centric content was produced and disseminated using Jazz & Jazz Cricket’s digital touch platforms.

The campaign was a huge success right from the increased number of online participations as compared to JRS Season 1 to achieving tremendous organic reach amongst the target audience on digital. A well-intended content strategy was rolled out that resulted in engaging millions online.

While talking about the Awards, Mr. Sarocsh Ahmed – CEO, Symmetry Group, said, “Team work, close coordination with clients, continued innovation and creativity are the key factors that led Symmetry Group agencies to win both local and international industry awards repeatedly. I take this opportunity to thank our clients for bestowing their trust in us and my team for all the hard work it puts in to deliver our best!”

Mr. Uzair Ahmed – MD, Symmetry Digital, talking about the Awards, said, “Symmetry Digital has always been at the forefront of winning many such accolades and it is again a very proud moment for us. Our constant drive to achieve excellence through creative, innovative and strategic thinking enables us to produce quality work for our clients. We are thankful to them for their trust in us whilst they constantly push us with new challenges that result in such wins. Lipton Chotu is a special campaign that is very close to our heart and it is great to see the love it has received from the audience and the recognition it has now received from PAS.”

Ms. Marrium Khan – MD, Iris Digital, said, “It’s always a great feeling to be recognized for the collaborative achievements we earn as a team. We hope to keep bringing about life changing campaigns where digital takes the lead and showcases the idea to it’s very best.”—Press Release