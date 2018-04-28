Suicide car bomber kills 6 in Afghanistan

KABUL: A Taliban suicide bomber attacked an army base in southern Helmand province Saturday killing four civilians and two soldiers, officials said.

Omar Zwak, spokesman for the provincial governor in Helmand, said three civilians and two soldiers were wounded in the attack in Nad Ali district. He said the bomber was a Taliban fighter who targeted the base using a mini-van, said Zwak.

Maj. Abdul Qadeer Bahadorzai, the army corps commander’s spokesman in the south, confirmed the attack. He said the death toll could change.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack.

In another report, in eastern Nangarhar province five people were killed and 15 others wounded in separate attacks, said Attahullah Khogyani, spokesman for the provincial governor.

Khogyani said among five dead there are three women; militants fired mortar shells striking a home in Goshta district. Three others, including two females and a small child, were wounded in the attack late Friday night.

Meanwhile, 12 people were wounded in an explosion in Jalalabad, the capital of Nangarhar, said Khogyani. He said the victims were two traffic police and 10 civilians.

“Two wounded civilians are in critical condition,” he said.

No one has claimed responsibility for the attacks in Nangarhar.