Suicide attack kills six policemen in Quetta

QUETTA: At least six policemen were martyred and seven other injured in a suiside attack on a police van at airport road in Quetta, on Tuesday, AajNews reported.

According to ISPR, in another incident two suicide bombers were killed who were trying to attack Frontier Corps (FC) check post before they could explode their vests, in Mian Ghundi area of Quetta.

Eight FC personnel were wounded in the exchange of firining.

The security forces have cordoned off the blast area and further investigations are underway.