Student dies during slap fight game in Mian Channu

MIAN CHUNNU: A sixth grade student Saturday died during a slap fight game in Mian Channu’s Khanewal Government High School.

During break time, Bilal and Aamir chose to play the slap fight game. Students and teachers also gathered in the ground to watch the slap fight.

As the game begun, both Bilal and Aamir started to slap each other as hard as they could. The event took an ugly turn when Bilal unable to bear Aamir’s slaps lost his conscious and fell on the ground.

After the incident, nobody came to his aid and the rescue team also arrived late .The negligence cost the young boy his life.

The dead body of Bilal was sent home after 45 minutes. — INP