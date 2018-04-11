State survival depends on justice: CJP

Chief Justice Supreme Court Justice Mian Saqib Nisar says a state cannot survive with injustice.

Addressing a ceremony at Balochistan High Court Quetta on Wednesday, he said the judges must perform their duties according to law.

Mian Saqib Nisar urged judicial officers to work hard to speedily decide cases in the courts. We are here to serve the masses, we can not make the law but we can implement it by the powers vested in us, said CJP.

Later Chief Justice distributed keys of vehicles among 71 judicial officers.