SSGC increases gas supply to KE after PM’s directives

KARACHI: The Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) has increased the flow of gas supplies to the K-Electric from immediate effect in order to reduce the load shedding hours in the financial hub Karachi.

A spokesman for the K-Electric Monday confirmed that gas supplies had been increased to 130mmscf/day from 90mmcf following the Prime Minister Shahid Khaqqan Abbasi’s Karachi visit where he issued directives to resolve the longstanding problem of the city.

This time even the industries and companies were not spared and facing hardship whereby load shedding hours increased to eight to 12 hours.

Following the arrival of gas load shedding would be reduced. The load shedding was reduced soon after the gas supply to the power utility was increased.

It is learnt that soon the SSGC increase supplies to 190 mmcf/day of gas which further reduced the overall volume of loadshedding in the city. The K-Electric has decided to exempt industrial and other units from load shedding from immediate effect.—NNI