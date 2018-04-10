SRK chooses this profession for AbRam

Web Desk: Superstar bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan said he wants his youngest, five-years-old son, AbRam, to grow up to be hockey player and represent country in international platform.

SRK quoted, ‘He is not yet started playing cricket. Right now, he is playing a little bit of football. I would like him to play field hockey for India.’

SRK has craze for hockey and his love for hockey can be revealed by his blockbuster ‘Chak de! India’ in which Khan coached the Indian women’s team to lift the World cup.

Currently, son AbRam and daughter Suhana are all set to cheer his IPL team Kolkata Knight Riders.

Source: Deccanchronicle