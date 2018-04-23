Sri Lankan commander lauds Pakistan’s sacrifices in war against terrorism

ISLAMABAD: Commander of the Sri Lankan Army Lt. Gen. Mahesh Senanayake called on Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi in Islamabad on Monday.

Matters relating to Pak-Sri Lanka bilateral defence relations and mutual cooperation were discussed during the meeting.

Expressing satisfaction over the existing level of security cooperation between the two countries, the Prime Minister observed that regional peace is a shared objective of the two countries.

He called for greater cooperation and sharing of expertise in the field of defence between the two countries.

He said that Sri Lanka is keen to further strengthen its ties with Pakistan and promote multi-faceted cooperation in the areas of security and defence.