Six beauty hacks to look younger

Web Desk: Growing older can give you age spot, wrinkles and fine lines. Some changes are caused by the natural aging process and some are caused by our environment and lifestyle.

Here are 6 awesome beauty hacks that can make your skin look younger.

Carrot-egg mask

Beat an egg and mix crushed carrot well. Apply the mask on your face and neck for 30 minutes. Then wash it with cool water. You can apply it every-day for 10 days in a row.

This will help you to get rid of aging spot and also make your skin smoother and fresh-looking.

Banana Mask

Mash a banana and then apply it on your face and leave it for 20-30 minutes. Wash it with cold water. Repeat this process few times a week.

This makes the skin more fresh and healthy and also helps to eliminate age spots.

Anti-wrinkle face gymnastic

Facial yoga is the easiest and the safest exercise that can make your skin look young and beautiful and prevent the appearance of wrinkles. You can do this exercise daily.

For eyes area

Place index finger under your brows and your thumbs under your eyes. Look up and life the eyebrows, holding them against the bone. Then slowly close your eyes and close the upper and the lower lid at the same time. Repeat this exercise several times.

Forehead wrinkles

Place both of the index fingers several millimeters higher than the eyebrows. Press the fingers tight that the eyebrows can’t move. Pull the corners of the brows up and toward the temples as you frown. Freeze for five seconds and then relax. Repeat the process three times.

Eliminate the vertical wrinkles on the forehead

Press your fingers onto your brows and forehead and stretch the skin. Try to more your brows. Freeze in this position for 15-20 seconds, then relax. Repeat the process three times.

Apple cider vinegar

It can lighten your age spots. Apply a little bit of the vinegar and leave it overnight.

Castor oil

Massage a few drops of castor oil on your skin to remove age spots. Repeat the process every day.

Vitamin C

Maintain a sufficient amount of vitamin X through an oral supplement or exfoliation with topical vitamin C. This will reduce fine lines and discoloration.

Source: Brightside