Court adjourns hearing of Avenfield case against Sharif family till 2pm

ISLAMABAD: Ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif, his daughter Maryam and his son in-law Captain rtd. Safdar reached the accountability court to attend the three corruption reference filed against them by National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Aaj News reported on Monday.

As the hearing commenced, Judge Mohammad Bashir of accountability court immediately adjourned the hearing of Al Azizia reference til tomorrow as the head of Panama JIT, Wajid Zia was unable to attend the proceedings.

However the hearing of the Avenfield case will resume at 2pm today. In the last hearing the court allowed former premier and his daughter exemption from appearance till the next hearing (today).

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb said the allegations levelled against former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif have proved to be false.

Talking to the media persons outside the Accountability Court in Islamabad, she said Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz have been regularly appearing before the court but the one who attacked the parliament and the PTV is getting exemption from court appearance.