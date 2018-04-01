Security Forces recovered huge quantity of arms in Mastung, NWA

RAWALPINDI: Security Forces have killed a terrorist and injured two others in an exchange of firing during intelligence based operation in Kabu Mastung area of Balochistan.

According to Inter Services Public Relations, a soldier also embraced ‘shahadat’ during exchange of fire.

Security forces also conducted intelligence based operation in Shararah Algad area of North Waziristan Agency.

During the both operations huge quantity of arms and ammunition was recovered.

The weapons included submachine guns and self-propelled guns, rocket launchers, mortars, light machine guns, rifles, pistols, grenades, huge quantity of various caliber ammunition and accessories of various weapons.

These operations were carried out as part of the ongoing Operation Radd ul Fasaad.