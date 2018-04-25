Security forces arrest terrorists from KP, FATA, Balochistan: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: In a major intelligence effort, security forces Wednesday apprehend two suicide bombers from Sarai Nourang, Kotkashah Gulikhan, Lakki Marwat.

The suicide bombers namely Naimat Ullah, Siddique Ullah had come from across the border and were being traced and tracked by intelligence agencies, said a statement issued by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

Suicide jackets and communication equipment were also recovered from them. In another intelligence based operation (IBO) in Janjol forest near Dossali, North Wazirstan, a large quantity of weapons and ammunition including explosives, improvised explosive devices (IEDs), communication equipment and detonators were recovered.

Meanwhile, in Balochistan, security forces apprehend a terrorist near Dalbandin transporting explosive and 400 detonators from Naukundi to Kharan. The IBOs were carried out as part of the ongoing Operation Radd-ul-Fasaad.—NNI