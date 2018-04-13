SC’s verdict came when trial against Sharif family continuing in AC: Info Minister

ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Information Marriyum Aurangzeb has said that today’s verdict of the Supreme Court has come at a time when trial against Sharif family was continuing before the accountability court, Aaj News reported.

Talking to newsmen outside Supreme Court premises in Islamabad, she said that the decision that came out today is absurd because the trail for the case is still underway in accountability court. “This is what happens to Nawaz Sharif; verdicts are announced first and trials are conducted later.”

“A new era of politics has begun in which PML(N) is focusing on respect for vote.”

“People of Pakistan elected Mian Sahab and they will decide if he is disqualify or not.” Maryam lamented.

This is not the first time that democratically elected leader is sidelined for doing his job, Maryam said in a dismay.

While referring to the death penalty awarded to Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto back in days, she said that the decision that made today by the SC of Pakistan is almost similar to that.