SCO plays important role in evolving geo-political environment: Pakistan

Meeting of Shanghai Cooperation Organization’s council of foreign ministers is underway at Beijing in China.

It is being chaired by Foreign Minister of China Wang Yi and is being attended by the Foreign Ministers of all SCO member states.

Foreign minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif is leading the Pakistani delegation.

Addressing the meeting, he appreciated the support extended by other members of SCO to Pakistan.

Khawaja Asif underlined the important role being played by SCO in the complex and evolving geo-political environment in the region.