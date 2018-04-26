Sc vows to recover loans that were waived-off on political basis

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice Saqib Nisar remarked in the debt remission case that loans that were forgiven on political basis would be taken back. Otherwise, their properties would be occupied, Aaj News reported.

Three-member bench, headed by Chief Justice Saqib Nisar was hearing the case regarding the debt remission case, on Thursday.

Applicant, barrister Zafar Ullah argued that Nawaz Shareef, Benazir Bhutto, Junejo, Yousuf Raza Gillani, Chaudhry brothers were also included in the debt waiver list.

National Bank’s lawyer told that court had formulated a commission to conduct investigation for remission debts, debts were remissed after circular was issued by State bank, Court makes verdict over report of Justice Jamsheed.

The Chief Justice said that the loan of 54 billion was forgiven, on which the lawyer said that the judicial commission declared 54 billion rupees of forgiveness as a story from the past.

Chief Justice said “I am reopening the old cases, the loans were forgiven on the basis of politics would be taken back.”

‘National bank has forgiven several billion rupees, the case was not taken to the commission’s report. Additional Attorney General said that 223 loan remission cases are suspicious.”