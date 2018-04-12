SC to announce verdict of disqualification case tomorrow

ISLAMABAD: Supreme court is to announce verdit in a disqualificqtion under Article 62 (1) f tomorrow (Friday) at 11. a.m., AajNews reported.

The Supreme court will decide that either Nawaz Sharif will be disqualified for life or not.

Under the article 62 (1) f Nawaz Sharif was disqualified by the five member bench headed by Justice Asif Saeed Khosa in Panama Papers case on 28th February 2017.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader, Jahangir Tareen was also disqualified by another bench, under the same article 62 (1) f, later in Decemeber.

A five member bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP), Mian Saqib Nisar had reserved the verdict on 14th of February.