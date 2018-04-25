SC summons Secretary Defence, Attorney General in Faizabad sit-in case

ISLAMABAD: Supreme Court has summoned Secretary Defence and Attorney General in Faizabad sit-in case on the next hearing.

A two judge bench comprising Justice Qazi Faez Esa and Justice Musheer Alam regarding the Faizabd sit-in, Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority submitted its report about action taken against media channels which had violated the limits by Law Enforcement Agencies during the operation against protestors.

The court expressed dismay over the PEMRA report for mere advice and censure. The Court also ordered PEMRA to appoint its Chairman.