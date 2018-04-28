SC summons Saad Rafique in railways corruption case

LAHORE: Supreme Court of Pakistan on Saturday summoned the Federal Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique during the suo motu hearing of alleged corruption in the department, Aaj News reported.

A two-member bench, headed by Chief Justice Nisar, resumed hearing in Lahore registry. As the hearing commenced, the CJP inquired where the railways minister was. To which the railway secretary replied that the minister had not been summoned to appear before the court for today’s hearing.

On April 14, the apex court had ordered the complete audit of Pakistan Railways during the case hearing.

Moreover, the CJP also showed his disapproval for Railways Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique for defending his department.

On April 7, the top judge had taken suo motu notice of alleged Rs60 billion corruption in the Pakistan Railways.