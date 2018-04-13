SC should also start proceedings against 436 other Panama leaks characters: Siraj

LAHORE: Ameer, Jamaat e Islami, Pakistan, Senator Sirajul Haq, has said that the politicians declared ineligible to contest elections for life should repent on their wrong doings.

Commenting on the Supreme Court decision in this respect, he further said that the apex court should also start proceedings against the 436 other characters of the Panama leaks.

Similarly, he said that all those defrauding the banks and also those named in the London Leaks and Dubai leaks should not be spared. He wondered why NAB was reluctant to start proceedings in 150 cases of mega corruption already pending with it.

The JI chief said that an across the board accountability was required to make Pakistan clean. However, he said that real accountability would begin when the recovery of the wealth lying abroad was started. He urged the Chief Justice of Pakistan to frame a mechanism for the recovery of the plundered wealth and said that culprits should be debarred from contesting elections.—INP