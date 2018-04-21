SC removes Punjab University vice-chancellor

LAHORE: The Supreme Court on Saturday suspended vice-chancellor (VC) of the University of Punjab on allotment of varsity land to the provincial government.

Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar issued the orders while hearing a suo motu case regarding selling around 80 Kanals of land to National Transmission and Dispatch Company (NTDC).

During the hearing, the court was informed that the university authorities had allotted around 80 Kanals of land to the government for a grid station and Orange Line Metro Train project.

Taking action, the top judge ordered the removal of Dr. Zakria Zakar and appointment of the senior most professor of the university as a new VC.

The chief justice grilled the VC over the issue and said “In which capacity you have given the land to the government”.

The court also summoned the members of the syndicate that was responsible for selling the land to the government.

Khalid Ranjha, counsel for Zakir pleaded the court to review the decision, to which, the chief justice ordered him to present resignation then the matter will be reviewed.

Later, Zakir resigned from his post and submitted the resignation to the Registrar Office.— INP