SC orders to transfer ECP recruitments ban petitions to IHC

The Supreme Court has ordered immediate transfer of all petitions pending in provincial high courts challenging the Election Commission’s notification regarding ban on recruitment in government departments to the divisional bench of Islamabad High Court.

Three-judge bench headed by Chief Jusitce of Pakistan Justice Saqib Nisar heard the suo motu case in this regard in Islamabad today.

The court ordered that the petitions be decided within a week, and upheld the ECP notification regarding ban for that period.

The Election Commission had put a ban last week on recruitment in government institutions ahead of general elections.