SC orders to place all PIA MDs from last decade on ECL

ISLAMABAD: The Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice, Saqib Nisar on Thursday issued a verdict to place the names of all the former directors of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) who served the national air carrier during the the past 10 (2008-2018) on the Exit Control List (ECL), Aaj News reported.

A three member bench headed by Justice Mian Saqib Nisar passed the order while hearing a case pertaining to a suo motu notice against sales of national assets on lower prices.

During the hearing, the chief justice stated that they are making a commission so the matter of PIA’s losses and alleged privatization can be investigated.

The court asked PIA’s counsel to present the audit report of last nine years. The court also ordered the counsel to produce the list of all the MDs, chairmen and advisor in whose tenure the most losses occurred.

CJP in a livid mood remarked that, ‘Those who have destroyed this national asset are traitors and enemies.”

The apex court also sought a reply from the federal government on the privatization of the airline and summoned the attorney general.

Later, the court dismissed a petition citing that only influential candidates were provided with opportunities for internships in the airline. The court rejected the petition declaring no law on internships.

The court has also directed to thwart fresh recruitment in the PIA.