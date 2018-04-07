SC orders to arrest killers of journalist Zeeshan in four days

LAHORE: Supreme Court of Pakistan has ordered Punjab police to present the assassins of journalist Zeeshan Butt before the court in four days, Aaj News reported.

Supreme Court bench, headed by Chief Justice Saqib Nisar, heard a suo motu case regarding the murder of the journalist Zeeshan Butt in the Union Council office of Samaryal tehsil of Sialkot, on March 27.

During hearing, Chief Justice asked IG Punjab Arif Nawaz, “Why the suspects have not been caught yet?”

He also asked him to tell who was supporting the suspects and which party do they belong?

Responding to which, IG Punjab captain retired Arif Nawaz, told that no one was supporting the suspects but they belonged to Muslim League-N. Replying to which, Justice Saqib Nisar said, ‘It is enough that suspects belong to ruling party.’

IG Punjab also stated, ‘The names of suspects have been put in ECL and terrorism cases have also been included in the case.’

The court adjourned the case after giving four days to Punjab police to present the suspects.