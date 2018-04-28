SC orders Punjab govt to provide all record to NAB within three days

LAHORE: Supreme Court Saturday directed the Punjab government to submit record of 56 public sector companies before National Accountability Bureau (NAB) within three days.

The court resumed hearing of the Punjab companies’ scandal case here in SC Lahore Registry.

During the hearing, the director general of NAB informed the apex court that Punjab government wasn’t cooperating in the case.

He said that record of 17 companies was not yet provided to the bureau. To this, the Chief Justice ordered the Punjab government to provide record of all companies.

“Billions had been spent but not even a single drop of clean water was produced. We will not allow anyone to misuse tax money of masses”, CJP observed during the hearing.

While summoning the implementation report within a week, the court adjourned the hearing.—NNI