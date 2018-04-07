SC orders necropsy of minor girl raped, murdered in Jaranwala

FAISALABAD: Supreme Court has ordered the exhumation and autopsy of the body of a 7-year-old minor girl Mubashira, who was raped and murdered in Jaranwala, Aaj News reported.

A two member bench headed by Chief Justice Supreme Court Mian Saqib Nisar passed the order while hearing a suo motu case at Supreme Court Lahore registry today.

The Court also directed Prosecutor General Punjab Syed Ihtesham Qadir to submit an investigation report on the matter in the next hearing.

As the proceeding commenced the CJP showed concern over the slow pace of the investigation. Upon this, the Inspector General of Police Punjab Arif Nawaz Khan assured credible results as the investigation is being conducted from different angles.

On April 1, the minor girl was reported missing and later in the day her bruised body was recovered from the fields. After the postmortem report it was confirmed that the girl was sexually abused.