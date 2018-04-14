SC grills Saad Rafique, orders complete audit of Pakistan Railways

LAHORE: Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar on Saturday ordered complete audit of Pakistan Railways.

A two-member bench comprising Justice Nisar and Justice Ijazul Hassan heard the suo moto case regarding Rs60 billion losses suffered by Pakistan Railways at the Supreme Court’s Lahore Registry.

Railway Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique was also present in the court.

The chief justice asked Rafique to come to the rostrum and bring iron grains along, to which the minister said that the statement was not meant for the chief justice but for political opponents.

The minister said that you are our chief justice as well, can I sit down? On this Justice Nisar said that ‘you cannot sit until I say, you are adopting an aggressive posture even inside the court.’

Rafique said ‘I am not being aggressive; I am only trying to give my view point.’

The chief justice said that ‘we know the intentions with which you have come here.’

The railway minister requested the chief justice to let him speak. “If you do not want to listen to me, I can leave,” he said.

Justice Nisar replied that you will remain quiet until the court says otherwise.’ The time’s gone when courts were insulted.’

Earlier on April 7, Justice Nisar took suo motu notice of Rs60 billion losses incurred by Pakistan Railways.

The CJP had directed the secretary and members of the Railways Board to appear before the court for the next hearing with audit reports that can explain the causes that resulted in the massive losses.

“The Indian minister for railways Lalu Prasad was an illiterate person but made the department profitable. Today his theory is being taught in Harvard University,” the CJP remarked during the last hearing.

“In our country, tall claims of profitable railway have only been made in rallies while the real situation is just the opposite. This is not a kingdom where one can take whatever he wishes,” the chief justice added.— NNI