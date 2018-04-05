SC dismisses contempt petitions against Nawaz, Iftikhar Chaudhry

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court Thursday disposed of contempt of court petitions against ousted premier Nawaz Sharif and former chief justice Iftikhar Chaudhry.

The three-member bench headed by Chief Justice Saqib Nisar disposed of the petition due to petitioner Riaz Hanif Rahi’s inability to comply with the court orders.

On Wednesday, the apex court had disposed of a similar contempt of court petition against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairperson Imran Khan.

Senior lawyer Naseer Ahmed Kiyani had filed the petition against Imran, accusing the PTI chief of making derogatory remarks against the former chief justice of Pakistan Iftikhar Chaudhry.— INP