SC directs provinces to finalize security provision formula in one week

ISLAMABAD: Supreme Court on Monday directed all the provincial authorities to finalize the security provision formula in one week.

During the hearing headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar, the CJP remarked that Nawaz Sharif should be provided with security that has been set as per law.

“We do not want to put anyone’s life at risk,” he said. He maintained that all the provincial advocate generals should be present in the court.

“Some people have objections over withdrawal of security. The media is also criticizing the move. Don’t take back security from the people who possess a security risk,” the CJP ordered.

He however; directed that security should not be given back without any rules and regulations. “Provision of security to unauthorized people in Punjab costs Rs1billion and 38 crore. Men in white uniforms are also deployed on security. The security personnel were withdrawn from more than 4600 individuals in Punjab. Now police has to see to whom need the security,” he asserted.

Islamabad Inspector General (IG) told court that they will provide security to the individuals whose names have been finalized by the interior ministry while the unauthorized people will be reviewed in the matter.

The Chief Justice directed all the provinces to form rules or mechanism of their security and submit report in the Supreme Court.

“The purpose behind taking action against the provision of security is saving the tax money. We have seen the government vehicles are being rode by children in Lahore. These vehicles should not used wrongfully. The people who do not deserve to receive security should not get it,” directed the Chief Justice.

The court while concluding the arguments adjourned the hearing of the suo motu notice case till one week.—INP