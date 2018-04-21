SC announces broiler chicken meat safe for human consumption

LAHORE: Supreme Court Lahore Registry announced today that broiler chicken’s meat is safe for human consumption.

Decision to this effect came after hearing of a case in this regard by a two-member bench, headed by Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar in Lahore today (Saturday).

As the court proceedings commenced, acting vice chancellor of University of Health Sciences Professor Doctor Faisal Masood submitted his report on the quality of broiler chicken’s meat and poultry feed.

He apprised the court that the poultry feed and chicken’s meat are not harmful for human health.

The Chief Justice observed that Dr. Faisal Masood and his team have prepared the report through hard work.