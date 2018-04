Supreme Court has adjourned hearing of contempt case against Minister of State for Interior Talal Chaudhry till Friday.

A three judge bench of the apex court headed by Justice Ejaz Afzal Khan heard the case.

Later talking to newsmen outside the Court, Talal Chaudhry said PML-N is the party of the masses and always adheres to principles.

He said elections will be held in time and the party will fully participate.