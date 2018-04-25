Home / Latest / Sanju teaser: Twitterati makes hilarious memes of Ranbir’s looks

Sanju teaser: Twitterati makes hilarious memes of Ranbir’s looks

Web Desk: The teaser of Sanjay Dutt’s biopic starring Ranbir Kapoor has been released. As the teaser titled Sanju, surfaced on social media, people started sharing their views.

In the teaser, the various stages of Dutt’s life has been represented by Kapoor. The movie is directed by Rajkumar Hirani. The cast including Sonam Kapoor, Manisha Koirala, Paresh Rawal, Anushka Sharma, Dia Mirza and Vicky Kaushal.

Filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani’s first choice for Sanjay Dutt’s biopic was Ranbir Kapoor but it took the actor some time to gather confidence to imagine himself in the avatar of someone he calls his icon.

 

The teaser began with Ranbir walking out of Yerawada Central Jail and continues with him narrating the different phases of Dutt’s life.

Source: Indianexpress